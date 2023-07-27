Sheriff's Log
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 7:19pm
July 12
2300 Blk Green Canyon Rd Report-Arson - Miscellaneous Incidents
700 blk W Elder St Report-Theft, Grand - Grand Theft (Theft Of Mot Veh Parts/Acc)
July 13
3000 blk Dos Lomas Report - Fraud - Obtain Money/Etc By False Pretenses [Over $950]
2700 blk Gird Rd Disturbance, Noise - Disord Conduct: Dist By Loud/Unreasonable Noise
400 blk W Clemmens Ln Runaway Juvenile - Missing Juvenile/ Runaway
July 14
3000 blk Alta Vista Dr Report - Stolen Vehicle - Take Vehicle w/o Owner’s Consent/Vehicle Theft
3200 blk Shearer Crossing Recovered Stolen Vehicle - Recovery Of Stolen Vehicle
300 blk E Elder St Mental Health Evaluation - 5150 - Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation
7900 blk Camino Del Rey - Assist Other Agency - Miscellaneous Fire Investigation
1400 blk Alturas Rd Assist Other Agency - Miscellaneous Incidents
6000 blk Rio Valle Dr Domestic Violence - Battery:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc(M) - Arrestee/S - Arrestee #1- Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For -Pc-Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc
July 15
W.Aviation [email protected] Road Assist Other Agency - Arson:Prop
1200 blk S Main Av Report-Stolen Vehicle - Take Vehicle w/o Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft
4700 blk Pala Rd Report-Petty Theft - Petty Theft(From Veh)
July 16
5200 blk S Mission Rd Traffic Stop - Misd Cite And Release On Active Warrant - Arrestee #1 - Cited - Arrested For - Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs - Possess Controlled Substance Arrestee #2 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case -Misd Cite And Release On Active Warrant
4100 blk Mission Rd Report-Burglary Vehicle - Grand Theft (Theft Of Mot Veh Parts/Acc)
2400 blk Via Rancheros Mental Health Evaluation - 5150 - Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation
100 blk S Mission Rd Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Disord Conduct:Alc - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For-Disord Conduct:Alc
July 17
300 blk E Alvarado St, 32 Report-Temporary Restraining Order - Violate Domestic Violence Court Order
Reader Comments(0)