Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sheriff's Log

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 7:19pm



July 12

2300 Blk Green Canyon Rd Report-Arson - Miscellaneous Incidents

700 blk W Elder St Report-Theft, Grand - Grand Theft (Theft Of Mot Veh Parts/Acc)

July 13

3000 blk Dos Lomas Report - Fraud - Obtain Money/Etc By False Pretenses [Over $950]

2700 blk Gird Rd Disturbance, Noise - Disord Conduct: Dist By Loud/Unreasonable Noise

400 blk W Clemmens Ln Runaway Juvenile - Missing Juvenile/ Runaway

July 14

3000 blk Alta Vista Dr Report - Stolen Vehicle - Take Vehicle w/o Owner’s Consent/Vehicle Theft

3200 blk Shearer Crossing Recovered Stolen Vehicle - Recovery Of Stolen Vehicle

300 blk E Elder St Mental Health Evaluation - 5150 - Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

7900 blk Camino Del Rey - Assist Other Agency - Miscellaneous Fire Investigation

1400 blk Alturas Rd Assist Other Agency - Miscellaneous Incidents

6000 blk Rio Valle Dr Domestic Violence - Battery:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc(M) - Arrestee/S - Arrestee #1- Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For -Pc-Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

July 15

W.Aviation [email protected] Road Assist Other Agency - Arson:Prop

1200 blk S Main Av Report-Stolen Vehicle - Take Vehicle w/o Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft

4700 blk Pala Rd Report-Petty Theft - Petty Theft(From Veh)

July 16

5200 blk S Mission Rd Traffic Stop - Misd Cite And Release On Active Warrant - Arrestee #1 - Cited - Arrested For - Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs - Possess Controlled Substance Arrestee #2 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case -Misd Cite And Release On Active Warrant

4100 blk Mission Rd Report-Burglary Vehicle - Grand Theft (Theft Of Mot Veh Parts/Acc)

2400 blk Via Rancheros Mental Health Evaluation - 5150 - Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

100 blk S Mission Rd Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Disord Conduct:Alc - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For-Disord Conduct:Alc

July 17

300 blk E Alvarado St, 32 Report-Temporary Restraining Order - Violate Domestic Violence Court Order

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023