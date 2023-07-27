Sheriff's Log

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 7:19pm

July 12

2300 Blk Green Canyon Rd Report-Arson - Miscellaneous Incidents

700 blk W Elder St Report-Theft, Grand - Grand Theft (Theft Of Mot Veh Parts/Acc)

July 13

3000 blk Dos Lomas Report - Fraud - Obtain Money/Etc By False Pretenses [Over $950]

2700 blk Gird Rd Disturbance, Noise - Disord Conduct: Dist By Loud/Unreasonable Noise

400 blk W Clemmens Ln Runaway Juvenile - Missing Juvenile/ Runaway

July 14

3000 blk Alta Vista Dr Report - Stolen Vehicle - Take Vehicle w/o Owner’s Consent/Vehicle Theft

3200 blk Shearer Crossing Recovered Stolen Vehicle - Recovery Of Stolen Vehicle

300 blk E Elder St Mental Health Evaluation - 5150 - Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

7900 blk Camino Del Rey - Assist Other Agency - Miscellaneous Fire Investigation

1400 blk Alturas Rd Assist Other Agency - Miscellaneous Incidents

6000 blk Rio Valle Dr Domestic Violence - Battery:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc(M) - Arrestee/S - Arrestee #1- Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For -Pc-Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

July 15

W.Aviation [email protected] Road Assist Other Agency - Arson:Prop

1200 blk S Main Av Report-Stolen Vehicle - Take Vehicle w/o Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft

4700 blk Pala Rd Report-Petty Theft - Petty Theft(From Veh)

July 16

5200 blk S Mission Rd Traffic Stop - Misd Cite And Release On Active Warrant - Arrestee #1 - Cited - Arrested For - Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs - Possess Controlled Substance Arrestee #2 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case -Misd Cite And Release On Active Warrant

4100 blk Mission Rd Report-Burglary Vehicle - Grand Theft (Theft Of Mot Veh Parts/Acc)

2400 blk Via Rancheros Mental Health Evaluation - 5150 - Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

100 blk S Mission Rd Under The Influence Drugs/Alcohol - Disord Conduct:Alc - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For-Disord Conduct:Alc

July 17

300 blk E Alvarado St, 32 Report-Temporary Restraining Order - Violate Domestic Violence Court Order