Jennifer Jean Lyle, née Burton, 72 years of age, passed away July 20 at home in her bed, attended to by her husband of 42 years and their two daughters. Born 1951 in Strasburg, Colorado, her family moved to Brawley, California when she was in second grade – the climate difference came as quite a shock to little Jenny.

She worked as a respiratory technician and later as a home nurse, careers that aptly matched her kind and generous personality. She hiked, sang, rode horses, never said no to dessert. She couldn't keep house to save her life, and sometimes she was too stubborn for her own good, but she was always a warm, caring, creative joy to know. Her friends and family will miss her dearly.

If the spirit moves you, kindly make a donation to REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program in her memory.