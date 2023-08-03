Milestone marks 'A Cleaner North County'

FALLBROOK – A Cleaner North County, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, surpassed 10,000 pounds of litter removed from the townsites of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Oceanside and Vista recently.

“This is definitely a reflection of the dedication to North County and putting the environment first,” Colby Schexnayder, founder of A Cleaner North County, said.

Since 2021, this orga...