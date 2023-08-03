Orange, pineapple salad
Katelynn Abrams
Village News intern
Orange, pineapple fruit salad is sweet, creamy, and chilled. It is also known as Ambrosia salad, though this version doesn't include the whip cream or marshmallows found in many recipes.
This version is made with fresh oranges and pineapple that were picked based on scent. A general rule that's good when it comes to picking fruit is if it smells good, it likely tastes good.
Ingredients:
Oranges
Pineapple
Shredded coconut
Walnuts
Sour cream
Vanilla
Honey
Whip cream (optional)
Marshmallows (optional)
Instructions:
Chop 1 small pineapple and 3 or...
