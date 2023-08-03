Orange, pineapple salad

Katelynn Abrams

Village News intern

Orange, pineapple fruit salad is sweet, creamy, and chilled. It is also known as Ambrosia salad, though this version doesn't include the whip cream or marshmallows found in many recipes.

This version is made with fresh oranges and pineapple that were picked based on scent. A general rule that's good when it comes to picking fruit is if it smells good, it likely tastes good.

Ingredients:

Oranges

Pineapple

Shredded coconut

Walnuts

Sour cream

Vanilla

Honey

Whip cream (optional)

Marshmallows (optional)

Instructions:

Chop 1 small pineapple and 3 or...