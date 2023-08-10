Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Last week was a day of great significance as I stood alongside the City of Oceanside and The Prevent Drowning Foundation to raise awareness for a crucial cause – drowning prevention.

We have all heard heartbreaking stories of children falling into pools or parents looking away for just a few moments, resulting in tragic incidents. With the summer heat upon us, more and more people will seek relief in pools and the ocean. Our kids and people of all ages must be equipped with the vital skill of swimming.

According to the CDC, 79% of children in households with incomes less than $50,000 have little-to-no swimming ability. In California, drowning is a leading cause of injury-related deaths among children under five.

These are not just statistics; they are a call to action. This cause is close to our hearts, and we have made it a top priority in our office.

Through our efforts, we have been able to make a significant impact on water safety in San Diego County.

This year our office provided $45,000 in grants to the Oceanside YMCA, ensuring that people of all age groups can access free swimming lessons.

Last year, in collaboration with the County of San Diego, we successfully secured $250,000 to expand the Prevent Drowning Foundation San Diego swim lesson and water safety program, furthering our commitment to creating a safer environment.

We have also extended our support to the Autism Society San Diego by providing $25,000 in grants for swim lessons, ensuring safety for all.

Thousands of San Diegans have benefited from free swimming lessons, and we intend to keep this momentum going.