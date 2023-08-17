Shirley Jo Wann Calvert passed away Aug. 4, 2023, at Vineyard Place in Murrieta, California from complications of Dementia. She was born in Canton, Texas and grew up on a farm about 60 miles south of Dallas, Texas in a little hamlet called Myrtle Springs. There was a gas station, a market, and a little park.

Everyone worked on the farm as soon as they were old enough. Some jobs, such as quilting, were fun for all. Her favorite quilt patterns were the “Little Dutch Girl” and the “Texas Star.” Her first drawing was on Grandpa’s house next to the front door of Auntie’s little Dachshund.

As a toddler, Shirley moved to Fallbrook, California in 1938 during the Great Depression. At that time, Fallbrook was a sleepy little town with wooden sidewalks and lemons as the chief industry. In 1941, after the war broke out, her family moved back to the Texas farm where she attended third grade in Edgemont, Texas.

During Christmas of 1943, the family moved back to Fallbrook where she later met her high school sweetheart/soon to be husband, Marion Calvert. After getting married, Shirley and Marion moved to the Anchorage, Alaska USAF base for his tour during the Korean War.

After the war, and back in Fallbrook, Shirley started her art training at Palomar Junior College. She studied with many well-known artists, including Charles Reid in watercolors, and Sebastian Cappella in oil. She always felt that they had influenced her the most.

Throughout her artistic career, she was awarded many prizes. Also, much of her artwork was displayed in the U.S. and abroad, both in private and corporate collections.

Shirley dabbled in a variety of art styles, but when asked, she said that Plein-Air (in oil or watercolor) was her favorite style of painting. She would head out with a group of artists from the Brandon Gallery, Fallbrook Art Association, etc. to a different location each week to paint.

Even though art was her passion, she also enjoyed camping with the family, volunteering her time at the Angel Shop, working in her garden, and her dog, Bridget.

Shirley, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, is survived by daughters Susan Marie Boren and Laura Lee Garmon, son Michael Marion Calvert, and their spouses Daryl Boren, and Holly Calvert respectively. She is also survived by several grandchildren.

Shirley’s “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date by all of her loved ones.