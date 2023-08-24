Youth share info on fentanyl crisis

YAC member Kimberly Acosta, left, and Grocery Outlet co-owner Mary Brantley show one of the fliers on fentanyl to be posted in the store.

FALLBROOK – Members of the Youth Advocacy Coalition placed fliers with information on fentanyl in several businesses around town, Sunday, Aug. 20.

According to YAC member Litzy Lopez, San Diego County is facing a Fentanyl crisis so her group is sharing information on this serious topic; the fliers have a QR code for the community to scan so they know where, how and when training will be available in substance and prevention workshops.

Lopez asks residents to "scan the QR code on the flier when you see one to let us know your availability."

Submitted by the Youth Advocacy Coalition.

