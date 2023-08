Sheriff's Log

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:40pm

Aug. 3

200 Blk S Main Ave Welfare Check - Miscellaneous Incidents

300 Blk E Alvarado St Subject Stop - Obtain Money/Etc By False Pretenses[$950 Or Less]

Aug. 4

5500 Blk Mission Road Disturbance, Family - Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury

Aug. 5

200 Blk Foxfire Lane Battery - Battery On Person - Arrestee #1- C-Citizen's Arrest - Arrested For Battery On Person

Aug. 7

3200 Blk Via Altamira Report-Theft,Grand - Grand Theft(Theft From Mot Veh)

Aug. 8

1100 Blk S Mission Rd Fraud - Get Credit/Etc Other's Id

Aug. 9

5600 Blk Pala Rd Vandalism - Vandalism ($400 Or More)

Aug. 10

200 Blk W Clemmens Ln Mental Health Evaluation - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

1600 Blk S Mission Rd Domestic Violence - Felon Possess/Buy/Use Stun Gun - Arrestee #1- O-Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Felon Possess/Buy/Use Stun Gun

Aug. 11

400 Blk W Fallbrook St Battery - Simple Battery

3400 Blk Los Sicomoros Ln Report-Fraud - Personate To Get Money/Prop [Over $400]

2000 Blk Via Monserate Report-Petty Theft -Petty Theft(From Veh)

1900 Blk Rainbow Glen Rd Welfare Check - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

1700 Blk Canyon Heights Rd Medical Examiner's Case - Death

Aug. 12

200 Blk E Mission Rd Battery - Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury

1200 Blk S Main Av Disturbance, Fight - Battery On Person - Victim #1- Apparent Minor Injury

1800 Blk Willow Glen Rd Medical Examiner's Case - Death

200 Blk E Mission Rd Battery - Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury

2500 Blk Olive Hill Rd Report-Battery - Miscellaneous Incidents

Aug. 13

1100 Blk S Mission Rd Subject Stop - Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia - Arrestee #1-S-Cited - Arrested For - Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia

200 Blk Pankey Rd Report-Burglary Vehicle - Burglary (Vehicle) - Victim #1 - Victim Of -Burglary(Vehicle)- Get Credit/Etc Other's Id

1000 Blk Inverlochy Dr Domestic Violence - Battery:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc - Arrestee #1- O-Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Battery:Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc

Aug. 14

2400 Blk Paseo Monte, Lost Property - Lost Article

800 Blk E Fallbrook St, Report-Vandalism,Vehicle - Vandalism ($400 Or More)

35200 Blk Persano Pi, Report-Temporary Restraining Order - -Contempt Of Court:Disord Behavior

Aug. 15

5900 Blk Lake Vista Dr, Report-Stolen Vehicle - Take Vehicle W/O Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft