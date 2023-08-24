Village News seeks community investors for expansion

Village News and Valley News have shown great resilience in publishing over 25 years and the Publisher Julie Reeder announced that the company is searching for community members who are able to come alongside and invest in the expansion of the news and marketing company.

Village News, and its sister papers Valley News, Anza Valley Outlook and magazines and websites, have been able to reach millions of people over the years as well as consistently generate over a million dollars annually.

The company has a loyal employee base that has shown great resilience despite recession, fires, floods, a terrorist attack through ransomware, personal tragedy and a global pandemic.

"We are returning to our roots. It’s always been locals who have invested in Village and Valley News. We’ve never been bought, invested in, or taken money from outside news organizations or companies, as rumors have alleged on social media through the years that we were 'bought' by LA Times," said Publisher Julie Reeder.

She continued, "Village News started with a group of 25 local couples who each invested $2,000. We took that initial investment and built a business that served every sector of our community for the last 25 years.

"Not just the residents and readers, but all the nonprofits, all the government agencies, civic groups, sheriff and fire, students in sports, schools, businesses, churches, and supported things like the growth of the art and cultural community and parks and preserves locally.

"But our focus has always been award-winning news."

"People want news more than ever, but the distribution of it continues to evolve. It's our challenge to continue to transform our business to meet the challenge of new generations and new platforms."

"VN is looking for residents who have the means and the desire to come alongside us with no personal or political agenda other than the belief that independent community news is as crucial as the founding fathers believed it was to our very Republic when they penned the First Amendment."

We are looking for people who are proud that we have our own award-winning community paper and want to support our growth.

"We are launching new digital and print products and websites. We have a need for new software, equipment and personnel to build our future."

jreeder@reedermedia.