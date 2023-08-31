Brunch to feature classical music

An older student helps a new student during a music lesson through the Temecula Children's Music Foundation's Musical Mentors' program. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites men, women and children to come and enjoy a delicious brunch and music program. The Temecula Conservatory of Music string orchestra will be performing in the ballroom of the Grand Tradition, Friday, Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:30 a.m.

As the featured program, the Temecula Conservatory of Music will have students perform several classical selections. This string orchestra, made up of children between 6-18 years old, recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

In May, the Youth and Chamber orchestras both earned Superior ratings at the Knott's Berry Farm Music In The Parks festival, with the Chamber taking 'Top Overall honors for the third time.

In addition to their musical performance, the students will discuss the Temecula Children's Music Foundation nonprofit organization, highlighting their Musical Mentors program where older students help new students develop in their musical journey.

Guest speaker, author, and radio host Laura Yang will explore how she overcame "Running on Empty."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, $15 for children under 18 years of age, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected].

Sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.