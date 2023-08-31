Sally Olson, age 83, passed away peacefully on Aug. 20, 2023, at Temecula Valley Hospital, near her residence in Fallbrook, California. She was born Oct. 11, 1939, in Galesburg, Illinois to Charles and Pauline McIntosh.

As a single mother, Sally raised five children. She was an apartment manager for 30 years and truly enjoyed her work. Sally was the sweetest and most caring Mom and Nana. She enjoyed traveling, reading, doing crossword puzzles, helping others, spending time with family, and most recently bingo was her favorite activity. Sally will be greatly missed by her family and others close to her.

Sally is survived by her sisters, Sue Bentley and Patricia McIntosh Coles; children, Eric Olson, Craig Olson, Kristy Olson and Tanya Wood; nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Stefan Goldstone.

A private celebration of life is planned for September 2023.