Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 8/31/2023 at 12:13pm



Aug. 10

5200 blk S Mission Rd. Report-Robbery,General- Pc-Battery On Person - Victim #1 -Apparent Minor Injury - Victim Of Battery On Person

Aug. 11

400 blk N Pico Ave, Vandalism -Burglary(Residential) - Victim #1 - Victim Of -Pc-Burglary(Residential) -Pc-Vandalism ($400 Or More) Victim #2 - Victim Of -Pc-Burglary(Residential) -Pc-Vandalism ($400 Or More)

Aug. 15

200 blk S Main Ave. Report-Stolen Vehicle --Take Vehicle W/O Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft - Victim #1- Victim Of --Take Vehicle W/O Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft

Aug. 16

00 blk Via Casitas Elder/Dependent Adult Abuse - Felony Other Agency's Warrant - Arrestee #1 - -Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For -Felony Other Agency's Warrant

1100 blk E Fallbrook St Domestic Violence - Pc-Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Serious Injury - Victim #1 - O-Other Major Injury - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Serious Injury

1600 blk S Mission Rd Subject Stop - Pc-Prcs Violation- Arrestee #1 - O-Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For -Pc-Prcs Violation

1600blk S Mission Rd, Subject Stop -Hs-Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia - Arrestee #1- 0-Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Poss Narcotic Controlled Subs , Poss Controlled Subs Paraphernalia , Possess Controlled Substance

00 blk Via Casitas Telephone Call - Miscellaneous Incidents

S Mission Rd @ Clemmens Ln Display Of Weapon In A Threatening Manne - -Exhibit Deadly Weapon Other Than Firearm(M) - Victim #1 - Victim Of Exhibit Deadly Weapon Other Than Firearm

1400 blk S Mission Rd Report-Vandalism-Pc-Vandalism [$400 Or Less] - Victim #1 - Victim Of Vandalism [$400 Or Less]

Aug. 17

4200 blk Via El Dorado, Disturbance,Family - -Miscellaneous Incidents

Aug. 18

1300 blk S Mission Rd Report-Battery- Simple Battery(M) Victim #1- M-Apparent Minor Injury - Victim Of Simple Battery

Aug. 19

2000 blk Tecalote Dr Report-Robbery,Armed - -Robbery(F) - Victim #1- M-Apparent Minor Injury - Victim Of Robbery(F) - Arrestee #1 - O-Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Robbery(F)

Aug 20

5700 blk Camino Del Cielo Child Abuse/Neglect - -Pc-Willful Cruelty To Child No Gbi - Victim #1 - M-Apparent Minor Injury - Victim #2 - M-Apparent Minor Injury - Arrestee #1 - O-Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For Willful Cruelty To Child No Gbi

5700 blk Camino Del Cielo Child Abuse/Neglect - Simple Battery - Victim #1 - M-Apparent Minor Injury - Victim Of Simple Battery

1100 blk Alturas Rd Disturbance,Family - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

Aug. 21

Old Stage Rd @ S Mission Rd Suicide-Actual Or Attempt - Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer With Minor Injury - Victim #1 - M-Apparent Minor Injury - Victim Of.

-Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer With Minor Injury (F) - Arrestee #1 - O-Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For.-Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer With Minor Injury

3400 blk Lake Circle Dr Domestic Violence - Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury - Victim #1 - M-Apparent Minor Injury - Arrestee #1 - O-Probable Cause Arrest-New Case - Arrested For. -Pc-Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury

39300 blk Sandia Creek Dr Report-Display Of Weapon In A Threaten - --Threaten Crime With Intent To Terrorize - Victim #1 - Victim Of Threaten Crime With Intent To Terrorize

S Mission Road @ W Beech Street Battery - Simple Battery - Victim #1 - Victim Of Simple Battery

Aug. 22

200 blk W Ash St Extra Patrol- -Misdemeanor Bench Warrant(Our Agency) - Arrestee #1 - -Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest-Existing Case - Arrested For -Misdemeanor Bench Warrant (Our Agency)

200 blk W Ash Street Report-Assault W/ A Deadly Weapon - Assault W/Deadly Weapon:Not F/Arm(F) - Victim #1 - Severe Laceration - Victim Of -Assault W/Deadly Weapon:Not F/Arm

 

