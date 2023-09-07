Warrior spikers third in Silver Division of Sweetwater Tournament

Military Appreciation Night this evening

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

This evening Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team will have a Military Appreciation Night ceremony prior to the Warriors’ home match against Oceanside. The Warriors will take a 6-3 season record into that match after taking third place in the Silver Division during the Sept. 1-2 Sweetwater Tournament.

“I was happy with the tournament and the way they played,” said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson.

Fallbrook’s season began Aug. 15 with a 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17 loss at Rancho Buena Vista. “We just didn’t do well,” Patterson said.

