Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Warrior spikers third in Silver Division of Sweetwater Tournament

Military Appreciation Night this evening

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/6/2023 at 5:31pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

This evening Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team will have a Military Appreciation Night ceremony prior to the Warriors’ home match against Oceanside. The Warriors will take a 6-3 season record into that match after taking third place in the Silver Division during the Sept. 1-2 Sweetwater Tournament.

“I was happy with the tournament and the way they played,” said Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson.

Fallbrook’s season began Aug. 15 with a 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17 loss at Rancho Buena Vista. “We just didn’t do well,” Patterson said.

�...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023