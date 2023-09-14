Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

DNA testing at the border

 
Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

I've just taken action by sending a letter addressed to President Biden and the Federal Government, urging them to reinstate DNA testing at the border. This is a crucial step in addressing the rampant issue of human trafficking that plagues our border communities. We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that innocent children are being exploited and traded as commodities. It's high time we prioritize their safety and well-being because, unequivocally, children are not for sale!

Below is the letter.

The recent termination of DNA family testing, impleme...



