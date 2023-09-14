Why Rodarte is the right candidate for Area 1

I would like to take this opportunity to correct some misinformation published previously about Tauna Rodarte, candidate in the special election for the Fallbrook High School board of trustees in Area 1 and give her background and real reasons for running.

She has no agenda of her own, just loves the friendly village and hopes to be able to continue improving our community as a Trustee for the High School. She is asking for your vote this Sept. 19 in the By Mail Only Ballot election.

Tauna and her disabled Marine Corps veteran husband Scott, who teaches science at Bonsall High School, purchased their retirement home in Fallbrook 12 years ago. Their youngest daughter attended Frazier, Potter and Fallbrook High schools, was active in many school activities; recently graduated from Palomar College and starts UCSD this fall.

As an empty nester, Tauna wants to give back to the community she so loves. Her focus areas are:

1. Encourage all parents to have the opportunity for constructive participation in their children’s school. As the mother of five now adult children (and grandmother of five - with another granddaughter due any day), Tauna understands firsthand the perspective of the parents of our diverse student body and was always very involved with all her children’s schools, as PTA president, member of numerous school site and district committees, room parent, field trip driver, etc. We need parental involvement, following established processes, systems and laws as complex issues arise.

2. Ensure all children, regardless of personal situations or backgrounds, are and feel safe at school. As the daughter of a refugee from communist East Germany, the daughter of an immigrant to America, Tauna’s first language was German. Being raised bilingually and as the mother of Hispanic children, she brings an essential perspective to representing our very diverse student body, many of whom are immigrants and English is not their primary language. One of the fundamental responsibilities of our school board is to provide a safe and effective learning environment for all students, encouraging students on a college track to success and providing other students opportunities for high paying jobs through the ROP division.

3. Provide our hard working teachers and classified employees with the support they need, in order to provide our students the best educational, developmental and emotional support possible. Tauna, as a former para-professional, who spent four years working at Poway Unified schools and as someone married to a teacher, knows firsthand the challenges these employees face daily. As a board trustee, her goal is to provide our staff with the resources necessary to facilitate student opportunities and success. In order to attract the most talented staff, we must ensure our pay and benefits are in line with comparable school districts and that their concerns are met. Her professional experience has proven that the administrative and legislative functions of our school boards are not left or right, but what is in the best interest of all of our students.

For the past 15 years, Tauna has been the Executive Director of Outreach Impacting Lives, a local 501 (c) 3 charitable organization; managing a board of directors of 15 and being responsible for every aspect of the organization, including hundreds of volunteers.

Their focus is on children/families in need, homeless and enlisted military families, which is accomplished through community service projects using 100% volunteers. They have completed more than $1.5 million worth of projects through more than 50,000 volunteer hours. Some have included donating hundreds of school supply backpacks and children’s Covid-19 packets to the North County Boys & Girls Club in Fallbrook.

They also installed new flooring at the club, in addition to several flooring installations and thousands of Thanksgiving meal distributions at Camp Pendleton & Miramar for enlisted military families.

Tauna spent 16 years as an Account Sales Executive with a local flooring company, working in the commercial construction industry. Her specialty being high rise buildings, including the two tallest buildings in San Diego, all of the Irvine Company Class A buildings and luxury hotels, such as the Beverly Hills hotel.

She has negotiated million dollar contracts, managed office and installation staff, project budgets and installations from beginning to end. Previously, she also worked as a manager for Barnes & Noble for five years, including managing 50 staff members and coordinating institutional orders for area schools, including Fallbrook and Bonsall. Her extensive professional experience demonstrates good governance and sound fiscal responsibility.

Tauna is already very involved in our community, currently serving on the Fallbrook Village Association Board of Directors, Fallbrook Historical Society Board of Directors, Fallbrook a Leer organizing committee for the annual Cesar Chavez Day of Literacy & Service, and is a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Tauna was elected to the Rancho Bernardo Community Council, where she served as Chair of their Neighborhood Watch and Emergency Preparedness Programs. She also served as VP of the Bernardo Height Homeowners Association, where she managed a $10 Million annual budget and services for 10,000 homeowners.

Tauna has spent the last 35 years volunteering in dozens of non-profit organizations (including Junior League and Boy Scouts); and has served on at least 10 boards of directors (from president, secretary, treasurer to fundraising chair). She understands the demands serving on a board brings, the processes and the ability to build consensus to accomplish the best outcome possible.

Her goal is to ensure a well-functioning board of directors, which is in our school district’s best interest. As a parent, Tauna brings a valued perspective to the current board. She is the right candidate at this time to better establish a partnership between the school board and parents to best serve our kids.

She brings experience of being an employee for a school district, as well as her extensive volunteer work at many schools and district levels, so understands the inner workings. As well as serving as Executive Director for a nonprofit charity, being actively involved with a number of local organizations and as a long time Fallbrook resident, we know with your support Tauna can serve our community and its children's needs best.

I humbly ask you to vote for Tauna Rodarte and thank you for your time and consideration.

Chloe Corrales