Local swimmers compete in ocean race

Members of the Fallbrook High water polo teams compete together at the pier swim, from left, Jamison Ewig, Carson Vance, coach Scott Wiessner, James Stine, Matthew Williams, Jake O'Callaghan, Aidan Lucia.

FALLBROOK - Eighteen local residents participated in the annual Labor Day Pier Swim in Oceanside, Sept. 4. In the Traditional Swim category, 17 year old Carson Vance of Fallbrook placed third overall, finishing the one mile race around the pier in 20 minutes, 25 seconds. There were 627 people entered in the swim.

Fifteen year old Aidan Lucia placed 120th with a time of 26:28. The other finishers are:

(15) James Stine - 214 - 30:38

(50)Francisco Cuerva - 218 (Bonsall) - 30:42

(15)Claire Lucia - 226 Overall - 30:57

(15)Jake O'Callaghan - 264 Overall - 33:03

(15)Elsie Ritchie - 274 Overall -...