Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Local swimmers compete in ocean race

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/20/2023 at 5:53pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Members of the Fallbrook High water polo teams compete together at the pier swim, from left, Jamison Ewig, Carson Vance, coach Scott Wiessner, James Stine, Matthew Williams, Jake O'Callaghan, Aidan Lucia.

FALLBROOK - Eighteen local residents participated in the annual Labor Day Pier Swim in Oceanside, Sept. 4. In the Traditional Swim category, 17 year old Carson Vance of Fallbrook placed third overall, finishing the one mile race around the pier in 20 minutes, 25 seconds. There were 627 people entered in the swim.

Fifteen year old Aidan Lucia placed 120th with a time of 26:28. The other finishers are:

(15) James Stine - 214 - 30:38

(50)Francisco Cuerva - 218 (Bonsall) - 30:42

(15)Claire Lucia - 226 Overall - 30:57

(15)Jake O'Callaghan - 264 Overall - 33:03

(15)Elsie Ritchie - 274 Overall -...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023