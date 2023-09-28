Fatal Crash In Fallbrook
Last updated 10/2/2023 at 12:07pm
FATAL CRASH IN FALLBROOK
FALLBROOK, Calif.- On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers from
the California Highway Patrol-Oceanside Area Office responded to reports of a motorcycle crash
in the area Alvarado Street and Morro Street, in the unincorporated community of Fallbrook.
A 33-year-old from Fallbrook was riding a white Harley Davidson in the eastbound lane of
Alvarado Street, west of Morro Street. For reasons still under investigation, the rider collided
into the rear of a silver Dodge Ram 1500, which was also traveling in the eastbound lane of
Alvarado Street,...
