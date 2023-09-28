Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By CHP Oceanside Area 

Fatal Crash In Fallbrook

 
Last updated 10/2/2023 at 12:07pm

California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area

FATAL CRASH IN FALLBROOK

FALLBROOK, Calif.- On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m. officers from

the California Highway Patrol-Oceanside Area Office responded to reports of a motorcycle crash

in the area Alvarado Street and Morro Street, in the unincorporated community of Fallbrook.

A 33-year-old from Fallbrook was riding a white Harley Davidson in the eastbound lane of

Alvarado Street, west of Morro Street. For reasons still under investigation, the rider collided

into the rear of a silver Dodge Ram 1500, which was also traveling in the eastbound lane of

Alvarado Street,...



