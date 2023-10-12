Fire extinguished at old El Jardin property

Sheriff and North County Fire Protection District respond to the previous El Jardin property to put out a fire in the vegetation in front of the restaurant.

There was a fire reported at the old El Jardin restaurant property, 1561 S. Mission at 5:02 pm tonight. North County firefighters arrived on the scene to find the vegetation on fire outside the building. Deputies stated that it was more than likely started from a transient. There have been challenges previously with the property and homeless people going in and out of the property.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the call was closed by 5:22 pm.