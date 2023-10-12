Introducing the Blue Envelope Program

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

I am thrilled to share a significant development passed during this week's board meeting – the Blue Envelope Program for San Diego County. This initiative aims to enhance communication between law enforcement agencies and the diverse communities they serve.

I'm proud to support the implementation of the "Blue Envelope" program. This program facilitates clear communication about an individual's special needs during interactions with law enforcement.

In our increasingly interconnected world, effective communication is more critical than ever. Unfortunately, misunderstandings and fear can arise when communication breaks down, especially during encounters between law enforcement officers and individuals with special needs. This challenge affects a wide range of drivers within our community.

In a society where understanding and empathy are paramount, the Blue Envelope Program is a beacon of hope, promoting safer and more respectful interactions between community members and officers.

The way it works is that individuals displaying one of several items with the Blue Envelope Program logo (such as an envelope, bracelet, lanyard, seat belt cover, or button) let members of law enforcement know they will require additional accommodations or assistance during a service call or emergency.

The Blue Envelope Program does not have a registry component; therefore, the program is voluntary and self-implemented.

If you would like more information, visit sdsheriff.gov/community/blue-envelope.