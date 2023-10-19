Derwin Lee Williams, 86, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on Oct. 4, 2023, from Central Nervous System Lymphoma. He was born on Sept. 18, 1937, in Longview, Washington, to the late Ynola and Robert Williams.

Derwin was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, whose life exemplified the values of love, integrity, and kindness.

Derwin dedicated his life to serving others, both in his professional career and volunteer work. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1960 to 1966, demonstrating his unwavering commitment and love of country.

After his military service, Derwin pursued a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant, holding positions in defense manufacturing and healthcare. His expertise and dedication as a Chief Financial Officer in the healthcare industry were widely recognized.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Derwin was a pillar of his community. He generously volunteered his time and energy to various organizations, including St. Peter's Thrift Store, Foundation for Senior Care, Rotary Club of Fallbrook, and the San Diego County Sheriff Senior Volunteer Patrol. His selflessness and compassion touched the lives of many.

Derwin found joy in simple pleasures and cherished moments spent with loved ones. He enjoyed volunteering, reading, gardening and playing senior softball.

Derwin Lee Williams will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Charlotte, who was his greatest gift; his daughters, Leann and Nancy; his sons-in-law Mitch and Bill; and his grandchildren, Michael, Lori and Claire as well as his brothers, Jerry and Kent.

A funeral service to honor Derwin's life will be held on Oct. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Idaho Falls. The family kindly requests that contributions in Derwin's memory be made to the Rotary Club of Fallbrook, a cause that held a special place in his heart.

Condolences can be made at http://www.BuckMurphy.com.