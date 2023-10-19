Quilt guild to raise funds with Quilted Treasures

Tickets for the raffle of this Opportunity Quilt will be on sale at the Quilted Treasures quilt show, Nov. 3 and 4. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Quilted Treasures quilt show will be presented by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SonRise Christian Fellowship Church, 463 S. Stage Coach Lane.

There will be many treasures including beautiful, creative quilts on display, even some for sale; demonstrations to enhance one's quilting, lots of goodies at the country store; maybe that hard-to-find Christmas present for a special friend or family member or maybe a book or pattern a quilter has wanted.

Browsing is allowed. Everyone will be able to purchase raffle tickets for the guild's Opportunity Quilt which will be on display at the quilt show. The drawing for the opportunity quilt will be held in June 2024.

The proceeds from the quilt show help fund the guild's Quilts of Love program. The guild provides quilts to Hope Clinic for Women (baby quilts), Elizabeth Hospice, Camp Pendleton Marine Base (baby), and the Navy/Marine Relief Society.

A study of quilters in Glasgow, Scotland concluded that quilting helped quilters with their cognitive, creative, and emotional well-being. The use of colors brightens their lives and can distract them from stress.

Guild member Chris Brewer said, "As I tell my grandchildren, I am so much better at my math skills: geometry, fractions, measuring just to name a few! Quilting is a life-long skill incorporating many things you learned in school."

All are invited to come to the show. Anyone interested in joining the guild can contact a member at the show, or go to http://www.fallbrookquiltguild.com for more information.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild.