Neighbors unite: Three local child nutrition departments collaborate to offer professional development training

FALLBROOK – The Child Nutrition Services (CNS) staff from Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD), Fallbrook Union High School District (FUHSD), and Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD) came together at the FUESD Central Kitchen facility to participate in a hands-on culinary training, Friday, Oct. 6.

Melissa Phillips of Tyson Foods, a leader in the K-12 food industry, offered this professional development opportunity to the districts and the visionary leaders saw it as another opportunity to bring their teams together.

Judi Reynolds, director of CNS for FUHSD, explained how t...