Remains of Evan Mueller, missing since Sept. 2022, found

San Diego County Sheriff Homicide detectives in the area where the remains of Evan Mueller were found on Oct. 21 in Fallbrook. Valley News/AC Investigations photo

Evan Mueller's remains were found during a San Diego Sheriff's Search and Rescue effort on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Evan Mueller was reported missing on Sept. 13, 2022, from his home on Knoll Park Lane in Fallbrook. Initially, his partner of six years, Rebecca Byrnes, and family and friends, were looking for him with the assistance of the Sheriff, Rangers, Search and Rescue volunteers, and K-9 search dogs. However, his remains were not found until last Saturday.

Sargent Rich George, coordinator for the San Diego Sheriff's Search and Rescue team, confirmed that human remains were found la...