BUSD renews drumline music instruction agreement
Last updated 11/1/2023 at 2pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Bonsall Unified School District renewed its music instruction services agreement with Kai Turley.
A 5-0 BUSD board vote Wednesday, Oct. 18, approved a new independent contractor agreement with Turley for drumline learning enrichment courses as part of the school district’s Expanded Learning Opportunities program. The agreement covers the 2023-2024 school year from Aug. 16, to June 7, and Turley will be paid $14,400 for that period.
“We’re thrilled that he’s back again, and we look forward to seeing this program expand,” BUSD superinte...
