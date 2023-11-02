Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

BUSD renews drumline music instruction agreement

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2023 at 2pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District renewed its music instruction services agreement with Kai Turley.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Wednesday, Oct. 18, approved a new independent contractor agreement with Turley for drumline learning enrichment courses as part of the school district’s Expanded Learning Opportunities program. The agreement covers the 2023-2024 school year from Aug. 16, to June 7, and Turley will be paid $14,400 for that period.

“We’re thrilled that he’s back again, and we look forward to seeing this program expand,” BUSD superinte...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023