Rainbow school district seeks trustee for Area No. 5

RAINBOW – The Vallecitos School District seeks a dedicated and qualified individual to serve on its Board of Education for Trustee Area No. 5 until 2026. To determine if you are eligible to represent the trustee area, visit the following web page and enter your address at https://ddp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=be6bcb76b685435ebaebe4c13f9d422f. Your address must show up within the boundaries of Trustee Area No. 5. Contact the school at 760-728-7092, if you encounter any difficulties with verifying your address.

Declare interest in serving on the Vallecitos School District Board of Education by visiting the school at 5211 Fifth Street in Fallbrook, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to pick up an application. Applications are due to the district no later than Friday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. For more information, contact the school office at 760-728-7092.

Submitted by Vallecitos School District.