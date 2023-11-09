Fall happens around BUSD

A student from Mrs. Hokanson's first grade class at Bonsall West Elementary School participates in the "Hat Parade."

BONSALL – Fall has been a fantastic time of year for fun happenings in the Bonsall Unified School District. In addition to Back to School nights, students, educators, and families were offered a vast array of activities to celebrate their community.

Bonsall's elementary schools hosted fundraisers sponsored by their PTA organizations. Bonsall West students had their annual jogathon and were treated to their principal, Mr. Camacho, participating in "Colt Pride" by wearing a horse costume. At Bonsall Elementary School, the PTA produced their annual Monster Mash featuring a dunk tank for teac...