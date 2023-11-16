Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Homeowners pruning seminar talks trees

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:34pm

Mark Wisniewski demonstrates proper pruning cuts at the Save Our Forest pruning seminar at Palomares House, Nov. 4. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Over 50 residents came to the Palomares House Nov. 4 to hear the "how" and "why" of taking care of the workhorses of the community environment, trees. Mark Wisniewski, a state renowned Arborist was the guest speaker with the support of Roger Boddaert, the Tree Man of Fallbrook.

It has been in the interest of the community forest, no matter whether trees are on public and private property, that Save Our Forest has held successful pruning seminars in past years. This year was no exception; people are eager to learn how to maintain healthy trees to create a healthy environme...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023