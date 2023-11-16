Homeowners pruning seminar talks trees

FALLBROOK – Over 50 residents came to the Palomares House Nov. 4 to hear the "how" and "why" of taking care of the workhorses of the community environment, trees. Mark Wisniewski, a state renowned Arborist was the guest speaker with the support of Roger Boddaert, the Tree Man of Fallbrook.

It has been in the interest of the community forest, no matter whether trees are on public and private property, that Save Our Forest has held successful pruning seminars in past years. This year was no exception; people are eager to learn how to maintain healthy trees to create a healthy environme...