Sheriff's Log
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:53pm
Nov. 6
1300 blk Willow Glen Rd. Fraud - Get credit/etc. Other’s I.D. - Stolen (bribe/defraud/embezzle/ransom/extort.etc.) - over $2,000
Meadowood St. Grand theft: money/labor/property
Nov. 7
1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance
2500 blk Gopher Canyon Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
1100 blk E. Fallbrook St. Petty theft
1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
500 blk Yucca Rd. Missing person - At risk of suicide actual or attempt
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
Nov. 8
900 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Petty theft - All other larceny - Construction equipment
1000 blk Winterhaven Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation
1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Burglary - Residential
5100 blk 5th St. Burglary - Vehicle
300 blk E. Alvarado Missing adult
Nov. 9
2400 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
100 blk S. Mercedes Rd. Medical examiners case - Death
3100 blk Jicarilla Dr. Burglary - Vehicle
3400 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia
Nov. 10
3400 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
500 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Illegal camping - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia
1000 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Robbery (Strong arm)
2400 blk Huffstatler St. Arrest - Battery - Simple
700 blk De Luz Rd. Family disturbance - Simple battery
Nov. 11
200 blk N. Pasadena Ave. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
800 blk El Caminito Rd. Missing juvenile/runaway
4000 blk Limber Pine Rd. Burglary and vandalism - Residential
Nov. 12
31300 blk Club Vista Ln. Arrest - Battery - Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.
500 blk W. Beech St. Domestic violence - Simple battery
300 blk Citrine Trail Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
39600 blk Calle De Luz Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury
