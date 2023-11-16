Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sheriff's Log

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:53pm



Nov. 6

1300 blk Willow Glen Rd. Fraud - Get credit/etc. Other’s I.D. - Stolen (bribe/defraud/embezzle/ransom/extort.etc.) - over $2,000

Meadowood St. Grand theft: money/labor/property

Nov. 7

1400 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Subject stop - Possession of controlled substance

2500 blk Gopher Canyon Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1100 blk E. Fallbrook St. Petty theft

1500 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

500 blk Yucca Rd. Missing person - At risk of suicide actual or attempt

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Battery - Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

Nov. 8

900 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Petty theft - All other larceny - Construction equipment

1000 blk Winterhaven Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr observation

1000 blk Rice Canyon Rd. Burglary - Residential

5100 blk 5th St. Burglary - Vehicle

300 blk E. Alvarado Missing adult

Nov. 9

2400 blk E. Mission Rd. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

100 blk S. Mercedes Rd. Medical examiners case - Death

3100 blk Jicarilla Dr. Burglary - Vehicle

3400 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possess controlled substance and paraphernalia

Nov. 10

3400 blk Old Hwy 395 Arrest - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

500 blk E. Alvarado St. Arrest - Illegal camping - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

1000 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Robbery (Strong arm)

2400 blk Huffstatler St. Arrest - Battery - Simple

700 blk De Luz Rd. Family disturbance - Simple battery

Nov. 11

200 blk N. Pasadena Ave. Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

800 blk El Caminito Rd. Missing juvenile/runaway

4000 blk Limber Pine Rd. Burglary and vandalism - Residential

Nov. 12

31300 blk Club Vista Ln. Arrest - Battery - Spouse/ex spouse/date/etc.

500 blk W. Beech St. Domestic violence - Simple battery

300 blk Citrine Trail Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

39600 blk Calle De Luz Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023