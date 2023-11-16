Warriors apply grid lessons to defeat Tigers
Host LJCD in tomorrow night’s semifinal
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 6:18pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Soon after the CIF Division III quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 10 at Fallbrook High School began, it became evident that the Warriors learned from their previous game’s mistakes.
The Warriors scored 21 game clock seconds into their Nov. 10 game against Imperial and defeated the Tigers by a 27-21 score. The victory gives Fallbrook a...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)