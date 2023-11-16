Warriors apply grid lessons to defeat Tigers

Host LJCD in tomorrow night’s semifinal

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Soon after the CIF Division III quarterfinal playoff game Nov. 10 at Fallbrook High School began, it became evident that the Warriors learned from their previous game’s mistakes.

The Warriors scored 21 game clock seconds into their Nov. 10 game against Imperial and defeated the Tigers by a 27-21 score. The victory gives Fallbrook a...