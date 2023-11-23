Vallecitos school board gives Wheeler 5% bonus

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Vallecitos School District business manager Cheri Wheeler was given a one-time bonus by the Vallecitos board.

The 5% bonus was approved on a 3-0 vote Oct. 10 with Terese Kristensen absent and one vacant seat. Wheeler’s annual salary is $79,418, and she will receive a $3,970.89 bonus.

“During the last school year, we gave 5% increases to the teachers and the classified non-management,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent and Chief Business Officer Meliton Sanchez.

The three management positions – Wheeler, Sanchez, and Michelle Peace – we...