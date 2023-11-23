Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Worker of the Week helps her community

 
Last updated 11/24/2023 at 12:07pm

Christine Jameson, a weekly volunteer at the Fallbrook Food Pantry, prepares a shopping cart for a low income family waiting outside the food pantry at 140 North Brandon Road. She's been helping there for eight years. She also volunteers her time to help set up booths for special events, and donates her time with the Fallbrook Good News Club at the Fallbrook Community Center on Tuesdays from 2:30-4:30 p.m., as a teaching assistant. Her goal is to help support her local community needs. Village News/David Landry photo

 

