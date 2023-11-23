Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Braves reach volleyball league finals at both levels

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2023 at 1:29pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Both of Potter Junior High School’s girls volleyball teams reached the league championship match Nov. 9.

Although formally called the varsity and junior varsity teams, the Potter eighth-graders comprised the varsity squad while the seventh-grade girls played at the junior varsity level. Madison Middle School of Oceanside also reached the finals at both levels and, in both matches, Madison defeated the Braves two games to none.

“They both fought really hard,” said Potter coach Heather Laird.

Laird was raised in Lake Elsinore and played volleyball and b...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023