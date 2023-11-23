Braves reach volleyball league finals at both levels

Joe Naiman

Both of Potter Junior High School’s girls volleyball teams reached the league championship match Nov. 9.

Although formally called the varsity and junior varsity teams, the Potter eighth-graders comprised the varsity squad while the seventh-grade girls played at the junior varsity level. Madison Middle School of Oceanside also reached the finals at both levels and, in both matches, Madison defeated the Braves two games to none.

“They both fought really hard,” said Potter coach Heather Laird.

Laird was raised in Lake Elsinore and played volleyball and b...