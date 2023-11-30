Sheriff's Log
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 6:30pm
Nov. 20
400 blk Meadowood St. Burglary - Commercial
800 blk Hillpark Ln. Missing juvenile/runaway
Nov. 21
3900 blk Reche Rd. Death
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts
900 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation
300 blk N. Mission Rd. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm and display in a threatening manner
Nov. 21
800 blk Winterhaven Rd. Burglary - Commercial
Nov. 22
5400 blk Villas Dr. Arrest - Disturbance, fight - Under the influence of controlled substance
2100 blk Morro Rd. Recovered stolen vehicle
Nov. 23
400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile/runaway
600 blk E. Fallbrook St. Battery - Simple
400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Runaway juvenile - Battery on person
500 blk N. Main Ave. Vandalism - Vehicle
600 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - False imprisonment with violence/menace/fraud/deceit and battery
Nov. 24
Gird Rd. and Flowerwood Ln. Arrest - Robbery and vandalism
500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Trespassing
1400 blk Los Conejos Arrest - Actions likely causing harm/death of elder/dependent adult
500 blk Teran Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway
Nov. 25
5500 blk Mission Rd. Found property
Nov. 26
1400 blk Los Conejos Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
Reader Comments(0)