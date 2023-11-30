Sheriff's Log

Last updated 11/29/2023 at 6:30pm

Nov. 20

400 blk Meadowood St. Burglary - Commercial

800 blk Hillpark Ln. Missing juvenile/runaway

Nov. 21

3900 blk Reche Rd. Death

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Motor vehicle parts

900 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

300 blk N. Mission Rd. Exhibit deadly weapon other than firearm and display in a threatening manner

Nov. 21

800 blk Winterhaven Rd. Burglary - Commercial

Nov. 22

5400 blk Villas Dr. Arrest - Disturbance, fight - Under the influence of controlled substance

2100 blk Morro Rd. Recovered stolen vehicle

Nov. 23

400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Missing juvenile/runaway

600 blk E. Fallbrook St. Battery - Simple

400 blk E. Fallbrook St. Runaway juvenile - Battery on person

500 blk N. Main Ave. Vandalism - Vehicle

600 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - False imprisonment with violence/menace/fraud/deceit and battery

Nov. 24

Gird Rd. and Flowerwood Ln. Arrest - Robbery and vandalism

500 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Trespassing

1400 blk Los Conejos Arrest - Actions likely causing harm/death of elder/dependent adult

500 blk Teran Dr. Missing juvenile/runaway

Nov. 25

5500 blk Mission Rd. Found property

Nov. 26

1400 blk Los Conejos Arrest - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury