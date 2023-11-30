Church roof repaired!

I want to personally thank our Fallbrook family, Jan, and beyond for your donations, gifts, financial support, love, open hearts of giving and prayers, to my request for aid in repairing the roofs and water damage to the Methodist church on Winter Haven Road. They are totally repaired and paid for from all your responses.

God is great! As is our Fallbrook family. Thank you again!

Always in my prayers, God bless,

Ken Stetson