Rivera earns all-CIF berth

Fallbrook High senior Jose Rivera wears his all-CIF second team medal after finishing 19 at the CIF San Diego Section cross country meet.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

At the CIF San Diego Section cross country meet, the first 10 finishers in each race are given all-CIF first-team recognition and the next 10 runners across the finish line earn all-CIF second-team status. This year's section meet took place Nov. 11 on the Morley Field course in San Diego, and Fallbrook High School senior Jose Rivera finished 19th in the Division II boys race to receive a berth on the all-CIF second team.

"Him making second-team all-CIF is phenomenal," said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias.

"I'm happy I got to the second team," Rivera sai...