Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

San Diego Humane Society seeks information about abandoned horses

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2023 at 6:57pm

Humane Law Enforcement hopes to prevent additional cases of horses left in public corral. Village News/San Diego Humane Society photo

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement is asking the public for information that will help identify two horses who were found abandoned just one week apart at a staging area corral in the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park. The first horse was found Tuesday, Nov. 21, and the second Sunday, Nov. 26. Both horses were in poor condition and taken to San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus for immediate treatment.

Sadly, following a detailed examination and X-rays, the medical team determined that the second horse was experiencing such severe pain that the only opti...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023