San Diego Humane Society seeks information about abandoned horses

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement is asking the public for information that will help identify two horses who were found abandoned just one week apart at a staging area corral in the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park. The first horse was found Tuesday, Nov. 21, and the second Sunday, Nov. 26. Both horses were in poor condition and taken to San Diego Humane Society's Escondido Campus for immediate treatment.

Sadly, following a detailed examination and X-rays, the medical team determined that the second horse was experiencing such severe pain that the only opti...