Dorothy M. Zenovic, known to her family as Mom, Grandma, or GG, and to friends as Dot or Dottie, passed away at the age of 99 on Nov. 21, 2023, in Escondido, California.

Born in River Edge, New Jersey she was the oldest of four daughters of Dalton and Viola (Kroll) Myles. Dot spent her youth and early adulthood in the Rockland County area of New York. She attended college, earning a Bachelor's Degree from the State University of New York at Albany, and returned home to start teaching high school in the small community of Congers.

There, she met Sidney Zenovic, to whom she'd be married for 63 years. Sid, recently discharged from the Marine Corps, was finishing his high school education that had been interrupted by his service in WWII. He walked into her classroom and the rest is history. Married shortly thereafter, their twin sons were born the following year. Their birth came as a great surprise to Dot and Sid, who expected to have one baby, but learned in the delivery room that they were to welcome two.

Seeking warmer winters than New York had to offer, the family moved to California's Central Valley when the boys were in high school. Six years later, they moved to Fallbrook, drawn by Dot's plans for their future employment and retirement and by Sid's fond memories of the area from when he was discharged from the military in San Diego.

Dot spent the first 25 years of her career teaching school in Congers and then in Turlock, California. After moving to Fallbrook, she was ready to take on different challenges, and began a 32-year career in real estate. She eventually opened her own office, Zenovic Realty, from which she retired in 2004.

Dot was a staunch advocate for educating and advancing women in business. She appreciated the opportunities that her college education provided and saw that encouraging women to pursue professional careers was of value to both the women and their community.

She mentored numerous fledgling real estate agents and administrative staff and was a Life Member of California Association of Realtors. She was an active member and Past President of the Fallbrook Chapter of the American Association of University Women.

Dot and Sid greatly enjoyed traveling. They loved to visit other states, to learn about other countries and cultures, and to spend time with their growing family. They have left many legacies, one of which was to instill a love for travel in their sons and grandchildren.

After Sid's death in 2012, Dot remained in her Fallbrook home until 2018, then moved to Escondido. She is survived by her sons Steve (Nina Pitts) in Port Angeles, Washington and Jeff (Cindy) in Auburn, California; grandchildren Sara, Tracy and Zach, and great-grandchildren Alex and Maya as well as sister Viola Folks.

She will join her husband Sid at the Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, where there will be a small ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on March 8, 2024. Those who knew and loved her are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Scholarship Fund of the Fallbrook AAUW (P.O. Box 1061, Fallbrook, CA 92088-1061) or the charity of your choice in her memory.