Southern dogface is the butterfly of the month

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change is dedicated to educating people about butterflies and their significance in the world. The nonprofit organization also uses plants to create an ecological landscape to restore natural cycles.

Its butterfly of the month for December is the southern dogface butterfly (Zerene cesonia), a beautiful species of butterfly found in the southern regions of the United States, mainly in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. It is known for its striking yellow and black wing pattern, which resembles a dog's face. It is also the state butterfly for California, although rarely s...