Madrigals entertain Rotarians at Regency

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Village Rotary was delightedly entertained by the Fallbrook High School Madrigals at Regency Fallbrook Assisted Living, on Dec. 12

The choir sang Christmas carols to Rotary members and Regency residents. Resident George Barlow told the Rotarians how Rotary years ago left a positive impact on his high school education and budding career.

He explained that when he was graduating from high school, he won a Rotary award for an engineering design of his and celebrated by going to lunch with those Rotarians. Later, he became a civil engineer, working for many years for...