Sheriff's Log

Dec. 9

600 blk Iowa St. Fraud - Stolen identity case

Dec. 10

600 blk E. Elder St. Missing at risk adult

500 blk S. Main St. Arrest - Assault w/ deadly weapon other than firearm, felon/addict possess/ etc. firearm, prohibited person to own/possess etc. ammunition

Dec. 11

100 blk Potter St. Traffic stop - Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious vehicle - (2) Arrests - possession of narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance and paraphernalia

4800 blk 5th St. Arrest - Attempted murder and assault w/ deadly weapon other than firearm

5500 blk Mission Rd. Grand theft - Shoplift

Dec. 12

500 blk W. Fallbrook St. Extortion - Stolen bills/currency/coins etc.

700 blk Inverlochy Dr. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretense

3900 blk Sleeping Indian Rd. Burglary - Residential

7300 blk Lilac Rd. Threaten crime w/ intent to terrorize

200 blk W. Clemmens Rd. Grand theft

2500 blk Round Meadow Ct. Assist other agency - Death

100 blk E. Aviation Rd. Arrest - Violation of temporary restraining order and felony bench warrant

200 blk Pippin Rd. Petty theft

5500 blk Mission Rd. Robbery

Dec. 13

2000 blk Lemon Blossom Ln. Petty theft from building

1400 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation

500 blk S. Main Ave. Under the influence of drugs and alcohol - Disorderly conduct: alcohol

900 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Violation of domestic violence court order, felony bench warrant, and possession of controlled substance

Dec. 14

1800 blk Via Entrada Elder abuse/neglect

E. Alvarado / Del Sureno Found juvenile

Dec. 15

700 blk E. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Construction/heavy equipment vehicle

1400 blk Banyan Dr. Burglary - Residential

Dec. 16

200 blk E. Dougherty St. Take vehicle w/out owner's consent/vehicle theft

31500 blk Calle De Las Rosas Burglary - Vehicle

Dec. 17

2700 blk Gird Rd. Citizens Arrest - Disorderly conduct: disturb by loud or unreasonable noise

1200 blk S. Main St. Petty theft - From building