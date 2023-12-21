Sheriff's Log
Last updated 12/21/2023 at 8:29pm
Dec. 9
600 blk Iowa St. Fraud - Stolen identity case
Dec. 10
600 blk E. Elder St. Missing at risk adult
500 blk S. Main St. Arrest - Assault w/ deadly weapon other than firearm, felon/addict possess/ etc. firearm, prohibited person to own/possess etc. ammunition
Dec. 11
100 blk Potter St. Traffic stop - Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious vehicle - (2) Arrests - possession of narcotic controlled substance, controlled substance and paraphernalia
4800 blk 5th St. Arrest - Attempted murder and assault w/ deadly weapon other than firearm
5500 blk Mission Rd. Grand theft - Shoplift
Dec. 12
500 blk W. Fallbrook St. Extortion - Stolen bills/currency/coins etc.
700 blk Inverlochy Dr. Fraud - Obtain money/etc by false pretense
3900 blk Sleeping Indian Rd. Burglary - Residential
7300 blk Lilac Rd. Threaten crime w/ intent to terrorize
200 blk W. Clemmens Rd. Grand theft
2500 blk Round Meadow Ct. Assist other agency - Death
100 blk E. Aviation Rd. Arrest - Violation of temporary restraining order and felony bench warrant
200 blk Pippin Rd. Petty theft
5500 blk Mission Rd. Robbery
Dec. 13
2000 blk Lemon Blossom Ln. Petty theft from building
1400 blk Alturas Rd. 5150 - Mental health disorder - 72 hr observation
500 blk S. Main Ave. Under the influence of drugs and alcohol - Disorderly conduct: alcohol
900 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Violation of domestic violence court order, felony bench warrant, and possession of controlled substance
Dec. 14
1800 blk Via Entrada Elder abuse/neglect
E. Alvarado / Del Sureno Found juvenile
Dec. 15
700 blk E. Mission Rd. Grand theft - Construction/heavy equipment vehicle
1400 blk Banyan Dr. Burglary - Residential
Dec. 16
200 blk E. Dougherty St. Take vehicle w/out owner's consent/vehicle theft
31500 blk Calle De Las Rosas Burglary - Vehicle
Dec. 17
2700 blk Gird Rd. Citizens Arrest - Disorderly conduct: disturb by loud or unreasonable noise
1200 blk S. Main St. Petty theft - From building
Reader Comments(0)