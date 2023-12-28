Monasterio achieves fall 2023 dean's list at Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Marisa Monasterio of Fallbrook qualified for Belmont University’s fall 2023 dean’s list. Approximately 52% of Belmont’s 7,338 undergraduate students qualified.

“The dean’s list achievement reflects the hard work, perseverance and dedication to academic excellence of Belmont’s outstanding students,” Belmont Provost David Gregory said. “It is my privilege to congratulate these individuals on their semester-long academic efforts. To our most recent graduates receiving this distinguishment, you are hope-inspiring examples to your peers and future colleagues. To the students returning next semester, may this achievement be a stepping stone towards even greater pursuits in your academic journey.”

Dean’s list eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

