Meals on Wheels to deliver in Fallbrook

Fallbrook Community Center Home Delivery Meals driver David Vidaca has delivered the center's meals for over 25 years; Meals on Wheels is taking over delivery of those meals. Village News/Courtesy photo

Susie Gonsalves

Executive Director

Fallbrook Senior Center

For more than four decades, the Fallbrook Senior Center has been honored to offer a home-delivered meal program to our community, and we have deeply appreciated this privilege. Looking forward to the upcoming year, we are embarking on a transition as we entrust the responsibility for home-delivered meals to Meals on Wheels San Diego County.

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Meals on Wheels San Diego County will be the new area provider. We have been working with them over the last few months to ensure our meal recipients would have a seaml...