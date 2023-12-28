Meals on Wheels to deliver in Fallbrook
Last updated 12/28/2023 at 2:50pm
Susie Gonsalves
Executive Director
Fallbrook Senior Center
For more than four decades, the Fallbrook Senior Center has been honored to offer a home-delivered meal program to our community, and we have deeply appreciated this privilege. Looking forward to the upcoming year, we are embarking on a transition as we entrust the responsibility for home-delivered meals to Meals on Wheels San Diego County.
Effective Jan. 1, 2024, Meals on Wheels San Diego County will be the new area provider. We have been working with them over the last few months to ensure our meal recipients would have a seaml...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)