Bonsall Rotary helps decorate Rose Parade float

The Rotary Club of Bonsall helped decorate the Rotary International float in the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Ten chapter members traveled to Pasadena on Dec. 30 to help decorate the Rotary float. The theme of this year's Rose Parade was "Celebrating a World of Music" and the Rotary International float was titled "Clean Water – the Music of Life."

"It was really cool. We were honored to be able to help," said Rotary Club of Bonsall president Joseph Clevenger.

Rotary International has had a float in the Rose Parade since 1980. The Rotary Club of Bonsall was chartered in 1991. Members o...