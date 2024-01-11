County awards $42 million in funds for affordable housing

Cassie N. Saunders

County of San Diego Communications Office

The County of San Diego has awarded $42 million to nine affordable housing developments that will provide about 872 new homes, including one in Fallbrook.

Those selected developments came from a pool of 24 proposal requests totaling more than $89 million for affordable housing across the region. The distribution of the funds was previously approved by the County Board of Supervisors.

Of the nine developments, three will be on county excess land and two on publicly owned land belonging to the MTS.

Below is a breakdown of the alloca...