Daddysruby, Watsonville win graded stakes races on Opening Day at Santa Anita

San Luis Rey Training Center filly Daddysruby and former San Luis Rey colt Watsonville won graded stakes races on Opening Day for the Santa Anita Park winter meet Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Daddysruby, who is trained by Peter Miller, won the Grade 1 La Brea Stakes. Watsonville, who is trained by Mark Glatt and was at San Luis Rey before beginning his racing career, won the Grade 2 Mathis Mile Stakes.

The La Brea Stakes was a seven-furlong dirt race for three...