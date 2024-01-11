Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Daddysruby, Watsonville win graded stakes races on Opening Day at Santa Anita

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 11, 2024 12:52pm0
Watsonville and jockey Antonio Fresu, inside, nose out Almendares (Flavien Prat up), outside, for victory in the Grade II $200,000 Mathis Mile Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at Santa Anita Park. Village News/Benoit Photo photo

San Luis Rey Training Center filly Daddysruby and former San Luis Rey colt Watsonville won graded stakes races on Opening Day for the Santa Anita Park winter meet Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Daddysruby, who is trained by Peter Miller, won the Grade 1 La Brea Stakes. Watsonville, who is trained by Mark Glatt and was at San Luis Rey before beginning his racing career, won the Grade 2 Mathis Mile Stakes.

The La Brea Stakes was a seven-furlong dirt race for three...

