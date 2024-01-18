Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Radoslav "Roy" Hromin went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2023. The third of 10 siblings, Roy was born on a small island in Croatia on Feb. 25, 1928
He became a proud American citizen in 1964. He moved to Fallbrook in 1984.
Roy was a loving and generous man. He made a lot of friends everywhere he went and he will be greatly missed by his surviving family: his devoted wife, Margrit; his three children, Stella, Rosie, and John; his son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Whitney, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
His family rejoices in knowing he is restored to his full health and joy in the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.
