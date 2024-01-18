Radoslav "Roy" Hromin went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2023. The third of 10 siblings, Roy was born on a small island in Croatia on Feb. 25, 1928

He became a proud American citizen in 1964. He moved to Fallbrook in 1984.

Roy was a loving and generous man. He made a lot of friends everywhere he went and he will be greatly missed by his surviving family: his devoted wife, Margrit; his three children, Stella, Rosie, and John; his son-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Whitney, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His family rejoices in knowing he is restored to his full health and joy in the glory of our Lord Jesus Christ.