Meet the artists at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook Library will hold an artists’ reception on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to the free event. This is a great opportunity to the meet the artists and enjoy the current exhibits at the library.

“Beginnings” in the Community Room features 15 exceptional artists from West Coast Drawing who are among the most stellar artists on the California West Coast in drawing media.

On the Reading Patio, “Story Torsos” a sculpture series by Julia C R Gray, explores her impressions of innate tendencies to seek connection with nature and other forms of life. Enjoy light refreshments and live music while browsing these wonderful exhibits.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.