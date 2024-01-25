Sheriff Log

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.
Jan. 16
400 blk Cancun Ct. Fraud - Get credit/others ID
3600 blk Laketree Dr. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
700 blk N. Orange Attempt to contact - Found property
900 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury, obstruct use of wireless communication device
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
3400 blk Los Sicomores Dr. Burglary - Residential
Jan. 17
4600 blk Dulin Rd. Burglary - Residential
700 blk Alturas Ln. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery on spouse/exspouse/date/etc.
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Domestic violence incident
31500 blk Calle De Las Estrellas 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property
1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Misd cite and release on active warrant and possession of controlled substance
Gateview Dr. Suspicious circumstance - Misc. events
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
Jan. 18
3700 blk Flowerwood Ln. Burglary - Commercial
1100 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Battery and possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
400 blk S. Main Ave. Recovered stolen vehicle
5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Use/under the influence of controlled substance
Jan. 19
2900 blk Los Alisos Dr. Burglary - Residential
2000 blk Avocado Knoll Ln. Grand theft - From motor vehicle
1800 blk Green Canyon Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm
2400 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Found property
Kentucky St. @ Olive Ave. Arrest - Felony bench warrant and possession of controlled substance
400 blk Waxflower Ln. Vandalism and simple battery
Pala Rd. @ Horse Ranch Creek Rd. Willful discharge of firearm in a grossly negligent manner
39900 blk Daily Rd. Missing juvenile/runaway
Jan. 20
200 blk Hass Ln. Domestic violence - False imprisonment
Jan. 21
200 blk Hass Ln. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize
4800 blk Dulin Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
