Sheriff Log

NOTE: While these reports have been taken straight from the Sheriff's Office, individuals are innocent until proven guilty. These addresses reveal the block number, not an exact location.

Jan. 16

400 blk Cancun Ct. Fraud - Get credit/others ID

3600 blk Laketree Dr. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

700 blk N. Orange Attempt to contact - Found property

900 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Domestic violence - Spousal/cohabitant abuse with serious injury, obstruct use of wireless communication device

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

3400 blk Los Sicomores Dr. Burglary - Residential

Jan. 17

4600 blk Dulin Rd. Burglary - Residential

700 blk Alturas Ln. Arrest - Domestic violence - Battery on spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Domestic violence incident

31500 blk Calle De Las Estrellas 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property

1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Arrest - Misd cite and release on active warrant and possession of controlled substance

Gateview Dr. Suspicious circumstance - Misc. events

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

Jan. 18

3700 blk Flowerwood Ln. Burglary - Commercial

1100 blk Alturas Rd. Arrest - Battery and possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

400 blk S. Main Ave. Recovered stolen vehicle

5500 blk Mission Rd. Arrest - Use/under the influence of controlled substance

Jan. 19

2900 blk Los Alisos Dr. Burglary - Residential

2000 blk Avocado Knoll Ln. Grand theft - From motor vehicle

1800 blk Green Canyon Rd. Arrest - Assault with deadly weapon: not a firearm

2400 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Found property

Kentucky St. @ Olive Ave. Arrest - Felony bench warrant and possession of controlled substance

400 blk Waxflower Ln. Vandalism and simple battery

Pala Rd. @ Horse Ranch Creek Rd. Willful discharge of firearm in a grossly negligent manner

39900 blk Daily Rd. Missing juvenile/runaway

Jan. 20

200 blk Hass Ln. Domestic violence - False imprisonment

Jan. 21

200 blk Hass Ln. Threaten crime with intent to terrorize

4800 blk Dulin Rd. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation