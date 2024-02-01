Brunch to feature wood replicas and the missing peace

Village News/Courtesy photos

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection invites all to attend a brunch event in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, doors open at 9:15 a.m. for shopping.

The program will feature "Home Tweet Homes," the small business/hobby of Alison Hayes who was raised in Fallbrook and now lives in Temecula. She is a retired teacher who has developed a passion for woodworking. She specializes in building unique birdhouses and highly detailed replicas of homes and historic buildings.

One of her pieces, "The Chapel of Memories" is on display in the Temecula Valley Museum gift shop. Her replicas of the Moreno and Machado adobes are on display in the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor's Center. Her work is sold annually at the Santa Rosa Plateau Educational Foundation Art Show during their summer concert series. "I believe that the Lord entrusted me with some special skills and it is my joy to use them to build community and be a blessing," said Hayes.

The guest speaker will be Maria Cuenca-Ursu on "Life is puzzle missing peace."

The cost per ticket is $30, cash or check, which includes a delicious brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free Child care will be provided for younger children with reservations which are encouraged. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected]. This event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.