57th annual Memorial Weekend Car Show returns to Fallbrook May 26

FALLBROOK – Downtown Fallbrook will be the site for this year's Fallbrook Vintage Car Club's Car Show and Swap Meet Sunday, May 26. Using the layout of the annual Harvest Faire, the car show will utilize the same streets and boundaries.

The swap meet area will share the lower parking lot of the Fallbrook Library with show cars. Vendor booths will be sized 10 feet by 10 feet with a two-booth maximum.

Eight restaurants will be open early, with some offering breakfast, pancakes and more for brunch through lunch. Two local-favorite food trucks will be on hand with live entertainment at the Alvarado Street and Main Avenue intersection throughout the day, just adjacent to the beer and wine garden in the Vince Ross Square.

Online registration is open at http://www.fallrookvintagecarclub.org for car registration and swap vendor registration. Watch Fallbrook-related social media for additional news and updates. Details about car and swap guidelines, times, locations, procedures to follow are on the registration tabs on the FVCC website.

There are no day-of-show registrations. Dash plaques are given to each registered car vehicle. The FVCC merchandise sale booth will be selling posters, shirts, hats, sweatshirts, T-shirts and other collectable items. The raffle booth will be drawing for prizes from local merchants and services all day long with many chances to win; it will be located near the merchandise booth.

The theme for featured cars this year is "Decades of Fords." Fords from each decade starting from the 1910s will be shown. The pre-1916 Brass Era cars will be parked all together on one side street where the downtown Fallbrook Mural can be viewed. Dogs and outside alcohol are not permitted. Proceeds from the show benefit local Fallbrook-area nonprofit organizations, primarily youth, schools, older adults and military through the donations FVVC makes throughout the year.

Submitted by Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.